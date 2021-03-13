Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.