Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.51.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

