Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.19. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 47,425 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$46.46 million and a P/E ratio of -46.25.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

