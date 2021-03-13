Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

CWB opened at C$34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$35.46.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.