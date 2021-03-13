Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$35.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB lowered Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TSE:CU traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.77. 417,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,293. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.82. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$25.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.67.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total value of C$49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,655,641.50.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

