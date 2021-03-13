Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 284,761 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Shares of CP stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,819. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.86 and its 200 day moving average is $331.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

