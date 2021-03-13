Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.05

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.05 and last traded at C$40.60, with a volume of 1939038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total transaction of C$2,351,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,631,284.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,000 shares of company stock worth $8,132,661.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

