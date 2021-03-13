Canaccord Genuity Raises AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to $29.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

