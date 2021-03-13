Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $74,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 378,664 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,215 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 8.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 36,127 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In related news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,477,422 shares of company stock worth $56,679,253 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

