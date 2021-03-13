Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 754,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

