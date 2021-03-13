Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Calix reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. 638,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

