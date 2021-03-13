Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $706.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.47. Caleres has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.
