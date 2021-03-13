Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Trading Up 9.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $10.00. Brookline Capital Management currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caladrius Biosciences traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 5,793,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,872,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

