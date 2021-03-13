C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30.

About C4 Therapeutics

There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.