Burney Co. Trims Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $257.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.54. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $257.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

