Burney Co. Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY opened at $93.37 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

