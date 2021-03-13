Burney Co. Sells 8,581 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 44.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 25.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

