Burney Co. Sells 25,249 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,249 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

