Burney Co. Sells 187 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.70. 19,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,562. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

