Burney Co. Sells 185 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 298.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.60. 43,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

