Burney Co. Sells 15,045 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

HUN opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

