Burney Co. Sells 1,232 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $237.89 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

