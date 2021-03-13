Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.79.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

