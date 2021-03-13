Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 8,325 Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 610.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.