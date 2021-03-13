Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 3,106 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,141 shares of company stock valued at $64,075,898 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.33 and its 200 day moving average is $218.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

