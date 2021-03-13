Burney Co. Purchases New Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in SpartanNash by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $763.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

