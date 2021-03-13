Burney Co. Makes New $689,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,926,816. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE:AN opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

