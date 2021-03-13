Burney Co. Makes New $592,000 Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

SNV opened at $49.38 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

