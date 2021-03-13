Burney Co. Has $868,000 Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,324 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 70,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,370. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

