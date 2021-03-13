Burney Co. Has $789,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.53. 11,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.