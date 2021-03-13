Burney Co. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,106,023.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 over the last three months. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.