Burney Co. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Humana by 19.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.28. 12,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.43. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

