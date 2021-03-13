Burney Co. Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 306.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,982 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 266,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

