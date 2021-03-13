Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in NIKE by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in NIKE by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 47,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in NIKE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 45,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 22,651 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in NIKE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 572,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $137.59 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $216.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.