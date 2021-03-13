Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $320.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.21.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $311.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $3,310,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

