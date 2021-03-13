Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.21.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $311.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.43. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $311.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

