Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after buying an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after buying an additional 248,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $42,654,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,655 shares of company stock worth $4,440,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

