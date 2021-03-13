Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading 10.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $78.00. The stock traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $69.76. 8,673,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 5,154,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

