Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

