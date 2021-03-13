Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

