Brokers Set Expectations for PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

