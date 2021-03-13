Brokers Set Expectations for Atlas Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.
Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.83.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas
Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.
