Brokers Set Expectations for Atlas Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.