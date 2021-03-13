Brokers Issue Forecasts for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

NCMI stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.12 million, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,300. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.