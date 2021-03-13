Brokerages Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $126.70

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $124.97. 720,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

