Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) PT at $224.09

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.09.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,289. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.45. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Waters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.