Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$29.25

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,788. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.06.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

