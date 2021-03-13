Brokerages Set Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) PT at $52.07

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,249 shares of company stock worth $6,748,577. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

