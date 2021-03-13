Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) PT at $12.83

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

