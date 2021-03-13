Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $61.10

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 110.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,636 shares of company stock worth $6,930,611 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.