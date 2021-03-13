Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $453.59

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $453.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cannonball Research raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,078,989. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HubSpot by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in HubSpot by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $481.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $547.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.24 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

